FAYETTEVILLE — With frigid temperatures and even some precipitation in Northwest Arkansas this weekend, only one of Arkansas’ final three intrasquad scrimmages were played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The other two were moved inside the Fowler Center, which makes them closed to the public and media, so the only chance HawgBeat got to watch them scrimmage was Saturday.

It was still cold and the bats appeared to be frozen, as the two lineups combined for only five hits in a seven-inning scrimmage won by the Red squad 4-2.

Here are a few observations and an unofficial box score from the day, as well complete unofficial stats from all six preseason scrimmages open to the public…