FAYETTEVILLE — With many of its key pieces from last year’s 23-win team gone, Arkansas showed off its virtually entirely new team for the first time Friday night.

Led by returning superstar Daniel Gafford and freshman Isaiah Joe, the Red team cruised to a 105-82 win over the White team in front of a estimated 7,500 fans at Bud Walton Arena for the Razorbacks’ annual Red-White game.

Head coach Mike Anderson was positive and upbeat in his postgame press conference, saying it was a successful night because no one got hurt.

“Some of those guys tonight had to play a lot of minutes and that kind of takes away from a player, especially in a Red-White game you have limited numbers,” Anderson said. “So that can kind of (lead to) periods where it looked very good and some periods where it didn’t look very good.”

Here are a few of the biggest takeaways and observations from the scrimmage…

Joe Goes Off From 3