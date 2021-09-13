FAYETTEVILLE — The fan base may still be basking in the glory of beating Texas, but those inside the Arkansas program have already turned the page to the next game.

The Razorbacks hit the practice field Monday for their first day of prep for Georgia Southern, which visits Fayetteville for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday on the SEC Network.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Arkansas players were in “shells” - helmets, shoulder pads and shorts - for Monday’s practice, just as they were last Monday.

~The biggest takeaway from the practice was Grant Morgan’s presence. Despite leaving Saturday’s game with an injury on the first play of the fourth quarter, he didn’t appear to be limited going through drills during the viewing period, but was wearing a brace on his left knee. HawgBeat didn’t notice him favoring the injury or anything like that.