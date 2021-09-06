FAYETTEVILLE — With a season-opening win over Rice in its rearview mirror, Arkansas turned the page to Texas on Monday.

The Razorbacks were outside on the grass practice field in shells - helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The entirety of the viewing period consisted of individual drills. The positions broke up into various parts of the field to do drills, with the only two working together being quarterbacks and receivers for a routes-on-air period on the opposite end of the field.