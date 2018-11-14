FAYETTEVILLE -- With warm temperatures predicted for Saturday's game in Starkville, Miss., Arkansas headed indoors to escape the cold for practice Wednesday.

The reason for the move was two-fold, though, as the Razorbacks were also piping in artificial sound noise to simulate the cowbells they'll inevitably hear when they take on No. 25 Mississippi State.

"Kind of close the environment up and turn the music up a little bit and see if we can have a little crowd noise today," Morris told the media before practice. "We’ll see what we can do to turn it up and try to make it where we can’t think."

The first four periods of Wednesday's practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...