FAYETTEVILLE -- On another cold afternoon, Arkansas was back out on the practice fields for one of the last times of the 2018 season.

The Razorbacks are just three days away from playing their final game of the year at Missouri. The "Battle Line Rivalry" will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Friday on CBS.

The first four periods of Tuesday's practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...