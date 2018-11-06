FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off an open week that included some time off and some practices for young players, Arkansas hit the practice field to prepare for an opponent once again Tuesday.

The Razorbacks have three games remaining in the 2018 season, with No. 9 LSU up first at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

Before then, though, they have a few days to get ready for the Tigers. The first four periods of Tuesday's practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...