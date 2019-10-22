FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a daunting task looming this weekend, as it travels to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Before the 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN, the Razorbacks have a few days to get ready for the Crimson Tide and they were on the practice fields on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time.

~The only player in a green no-contact jersey was running back Rakeem Boyd. He has been in and out of green throughout the season, as he’s battled minor injuries that have yet to keep him off the field for a game.