Observations, video from Arkansas' practice Oct. 22, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a daunting task looming this weekend, as it travels to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.
Before the 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN, the Razorbacks have a few days to get ready for the Crimson Tide and they were on the practice fields on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time.
~The only player in a green no-contact jersey was running back Rakeem Boyd. He has been in and out of green throughout the season, as he’s battled minor injuries that have yet to keep him off the field for a game.
~Considering what the coaches said Monday, quarterback Ben Hicks likely would have been in green if the quarterbacks weren’t already in black no-contact jerseys. He is dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered against Auburn, but didn’t appear to be limited in practice.
