Observations, video from Arkansas' practice Oct. 29, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — On a cold, rainy Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas practiced inside the Walker Pavilion.
The Razorbacks are preparing for Mississippi State, which they’ll host at 3 p.m. Saturday for their annual homecoming game. It will be televised on the SEC Network.
The first four periods - or about 20 minutes - of the practice were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time…
~As has been the case the last several weeks, running back Rakeem Boyd was the only player in a green no-contact jersey. He’s been banged up throughout the year, so it’s likely as a precaution.
~Offensive linemen Colton Jackson (retired - back injury), Austin Capps (concussion) and Kirby Adcock (concussion) were not at practice. Center Ty Clary (shoulder) was there and going through drills with the first unit.
