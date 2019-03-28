Observations, video from Arkansas spring practice No. 9 - March 28, 2019
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas had its second practice back from spring break - and its ninth this spring - Thursday afternoon.
After opening up the entire practice Tuesday, only the first four periods - about 20 minutes - were open to the media. Here are a few observations from that time...
~Six Razorbacks were in green no-contact uniforms: offensive linemen Kirby Adcock and Shane Clenin, running back Devwah Whaley, tight end Grayson Gunter, defensive lineman Courtre Alexander and linebacker Hayden Henry.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news