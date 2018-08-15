FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas is 17 days away from its season opener Sept. 1 against Eastern Illinois.

In the meantime, the Razorbacks have many questions to be answered during fall camp. The media was allowed to watch a few periods of practice Wednesday. Here are a few observations during that time:

~It was a light day of work for Arkansas, as it held a walk-through with no pads or helmets inside Walker Pavilion. They were also not in jerseys, making it difficult to identify a few players.