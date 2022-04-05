 Observations, video from practice No. 7 of Arkansas Razorbacks' 2022 spring ball
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 21:23:51 -0500') }} football

Observations, video from practice No. 7 of Arkansas' spring ball

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch

FAYETTEVILLE — After closing things off for Saturday’s scrimmage, Arkansas once again welcomed the media to practice Tuesday afternoon.

It was a gorgeous day for football, with sunshine, moderate temperatures and a slight breeze inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks were in “shells” — helmets, shoulder pads and no pants pads — and went through a “thud” practice, with hitting, but not tackling to the ground.

Here are some of our observations from the day…

~Only a pair of players were in green non-contact jerseys after going through Saturday’s scrimmage and both were also in green last week. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is still nursing a shoulder injury, while safety Jalen Catalon is likely wearing one for precautionary reasons after missing half of last season because of shoulder surgery.

~HawgBeat also spotted several players who were at practice, but did not participate. That group included linebackers Chris Paul Jr. and Kelin Burrle, tight end Trey Knox and offensive lineman Dalton Wagner. According to Sam Pittman, Paul suffered a concussion in the scrimmage, Wagner’s back is bothering him and Knox is still recovering from a concussion suffered in a car accident over spring break.

