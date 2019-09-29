ARLINGTON, Texas — A homecoming for Arkansas’ starting quarterback turned into a redemption for its backup Saturday afternoon.

Playing his former school, Nick Starkel went down with a left arm contusion in the second quarter of the Razorbacks’ 31-27 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M, opening the door for Ben Hicks.

Although head coach Chad Morris said after the game that Starkel was still the starter as the team enters its first open date, his replacement played well enough to give Arkansas a chance to pull off the upset.

“I thought he was very calm and matter of fact on the sidelines,” Morris said. “He had a great feel for what was going on with our offense. I think he's had a chance over the last couple of weeks to step back and prepare himself, knowing that the opportunity was going to come again.”

On his first possession, Hicks was given a short field because of a long punt return by Treylon Burks and capitalized on it with a touchdown.