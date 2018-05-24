It didn’t take long for Arkansas’ offense to get going in Hoover, Ala.

Dominic Fletcher hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Casey Martin homered twice as the Razorbacks cruised to a 13-8 win over South Carolina on Friday, advancing in the winner’s bracket of the SEC Tournament.

Most of Arkansas’ damage came in the first four innings, with the Gamecocks cycling through three pitchers who gave up 10 earned runs on eight hits and six walks.

The long ball by Fletcher accounted for all of the first-inning scoring, but the five runs over the next two frames were distributed between five different Razorbacks. Eric Cole, Luke Bonfield and Jack Kenley had RBI singles, while Heston Kjerstad and Carson Shaddy drove in runs with sacrifice flies.

Martin’s first home run was a two-run shot that gave Arkansas a commanding 10-1 lead in the fourth.

It appeared there might be a chance for the game to end early with a mercy rule – which is 10 runs after seven innings – but South Carolina dashed those thoughts with a five-run sixth inning.

After Shaddy booted a tailor made double play ball that would have ended the inning, Danny Blair walked with the bases loaded and LT Tolbert hit a grand slam. That pulled the Gamecocks within four runs.

Despite being solid for most of the night, Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy was charged with six runs – five earned, as the double play can’t be assumed – in 5 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks got one of those runs back in the very next half inning with a two-out home run by Martin. It was his 12th of the season, which ties Fletcher’s mark from last second as the second most by a freshman in school history. He’s one shy of Zack Cox’s record set in 2009.

They tacked on another two runs with a two-out single by Fletcher, giving him five RBIs and making it a 13-6 game.

Despite the large lead, things still got interesting in the ninth inning. Kole Ramage, who relieved Murphy, seemingly ran out of gas after 2 2/3 innings. The freshman gave up an RBI double to Madison Stokes and loaded the bases before turning the game over to Barrett Loseke.

One of Arkansas’ top three bullpen arms, Loseke allowed a single to score an inherited runner, but then induced a double play to end the game.

The Razorbacks will play No. 2 Florida in the late game Thursday. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m., but the game in that time slot has started at 10:30 and 9:45 the last two days.

It’s a rematch of an early-season series in Gainesville, Fla., which the Gators won two games to one. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the single-elimination semifinals Saturday, while the loser must play again Friday.