Offensive aggression is key for Trevon Brazile
Highly regarded as a possible first-round NBA Draft selection heading into the 2023-24 season, Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile has only scratched the surface of his potential through 13 games this season.
According to head coach Eric Musselman, one of the culprits for Brazile's moderately underwhelming performances up to this point has been his lack of aggressiveness.
"He needs to be a guy that beats people off the dribble because he’s got a good, quick first step," Musselman said on Wednesday. "He’s got a long first step. People underestimate how long that first step of TB’s can be."
The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore has scored single digit points in two of the last three games. On top of that, Brazile failed to score any points in games against No. 19 Oklahoma on Dec. 9 and No. 14 North Carolina on Nov. 24.
"We tried to put him in some positions out on the floor where he had the ability to be able to jab-step and rip and go," Musselman said. "But that’s certainly an area besides his 3-point shooting — we all know that he’s an excellent pick-and-pop player, he’s an excellent floor spacer."
Even on a bad day, though, Brazile is still capable of making highlights plays like this one:
Through 13 matchups, Brazile is averaging 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He's shooting 50.0% from the field, 42.9% from beyond the arch and 71.4% from the charity stripe.
In the Hogs' most recent game against UNC Wilmington, Brazile looked more like himself as he scored 12 points on 5-8 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds in the process.
"We know that we’re going to put him in positions offensively to be a floor spacer and then we need him to have that aggressive mindset off the bounce anytime someone closes out to him with the thought of trying to take away the three," Musselman said. "He’s got to be able to utilize his bounce game, which he obviously did against UNC Wilmington."
Up next, Brazile and the Razorbacks basketball team (9-4) will take on the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ESPN2.