Highly regarded as a possible first-round NBA Draft selection heading into the 2023-24 season, Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile has only scratched the surface of his potential through 13 games this season.

According to head coach Eric Musselman, one of the culprits for Brazile's moderately underwhelming performances up to this point has been his lack of aggressiveness.

"He needs to be a guy that beats people off the dribble because he’s got a good, quick first step," Musselman said on Wednesday. "He’s got a long first step. People underestimate how long that first step of TB’s can be."

The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore has scored single digit points in two of the last three games. On top of that, Brazile failed to score any points in games against No. 19 Oklahoma on Dec. 9 and No. 14 North Carolina on Nov. 24.

"We tried to put him in some positions out on the floor where he had the ability to be able to jab-step and rip and go," Musselman said. "But that’s certainly an area besides his 3-point shooting — we all know that he’s an excellent pick-and-pop player, he’s an excellent floor spacer."

Even on a bad day, though, Brazile is still capable of making highlights plays like this one: