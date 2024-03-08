"I think it’s because of strength and all that, but it’s also because I think Eric Mateos has done a really good job them and I think the older kids are not selfish. They’re hard-working kids and they’re kind of showing how these guys need to be and they’re following along with that. Really happy with that group."

"They brought an older skillset to the room and you look at E’Marion Harris, how much he’s improved to this point, and Ty’Kieast Crawford and (Joshua) Braun and (Patrick) Kutas and those guys have improved.

Led by Mateos, Arkansas' group of returning talent has seen an uptick in strength and improvement thanks to a change in work ethic.

"I didn't interview him, I just called him and I said, ‘I'm gonna be your GA,' Pittman said on Friday. "Basically we haven't done one-on-one pass pro yet because we haven't had to. They do it during team all the time. So, basically I'm his GA during any individual and when they're in indy, and then I'm his GA during one-on-one pass pros. So, I got about 30 minutes of responsibility in individual drills with o-line each day."

Pittman spent a lot of time with the offensive line in individual drills during Friday's spring practice and is playing a helping hand role for new offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

Head coach Sam Pittman made it his mission to improve the Arkansas offensive line during the offseason, and the combination of older, talented transfers and experienced returners has instilled confidence in the rest of the offense.

Transfer newcomers left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock and center Addison Nichols have helped flip the narrative from last season, and are setting the tone for the rest of the Razorbacks' trench as well.

"I can tell with the offensive line this season, they’re really trying to build a brotherhood," Landon Jackson said on Thursday. "I really don’t know how they were before, but I can tell this year they’re really making an emphasis to be more together. In my opinion, I do feel like that’s some of those transfers coming in and kind of setting that tone.

"Just from going against, I was going against Fernando today and I was telling them on the ride over here, he’s probably one of the best offensive linemen I’ve went up against in my college career and I really think he’s going to make me a better player, and I feel like I’ll make him even a better player."

Last season, Arkansas ranked 126th in the country in sacks allowed at 3.92 per game. That played a large role in some of the offense's failures, but a new-found leadership will help prevent history from repeating in 2024.

"It’s more, like he said, they’re more talkative in the huddle," Andrew Armstrong said on Thursday. "They’re, ‘get here. Get here. Get here. Huddle up. Huddle up.’ They’re putting emphasis on what Coach Petrino is putting emphasis on so Coach Petrino won’t have to say that. It’s more like, not one leader, but the whole o-Line is a leadership. I feel like that’s the biggest think they could have done."

Through the early-goings of the offseason, Arkansas' playmakers are feeling more and more confident in their ability to make plays, and that's all thanks to the rehaul on the offensive line.

"I think the line, the offensive line, is instilling confidence," Pittman said. "If your offensive line is playing well and things of that nature, your whole team will get a little bit better.

"Yeah, Coach Mateos has done a really good job with those guys, I think. You know everything starts outside in for me. You’ve got to have two tackles that can play and you’ve got to have a center. I’ve been really pleased with Nichols. Junior Carmona is a player. And Keyshawn, he’s really done a nice job. Those guys are … And it’s not only just that they’re playing good — again it’s non padded — but they’re playing pretty good and it’s what they’ve brought to the room."

The Razorbacks will hold their next spring practice on Sunday morning, but there will be no media availability.