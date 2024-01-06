It seemed like nothing went right on the offensive end for the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (9-5, 0-1 SEC) in its 83-51 loss to the No. 25 Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

After taking an early lead into the first media timeout, the Hogs sputtered to a 37-30 deficit at halftime before the Tigers blew the game open in the second half.

“We stunk,” head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. “We’ve got to get a lot better to even survive in this league. We’ve got to be a lot more competitive.”

The Razorbacks’ struggles were headlined by a porous performance on the offensive end. After scoring a season-high 106 points against UNC-Wilmington a week ago, Arkansas put up just 51 points against Auburn — its lowest tally of the season.

Arkansas shot just 31% from the field on the day, including a disastrous 6-27 mark in a second half that saw the Hogs get outscored 46-21 by the Tigers.

There seemed to be no chemistry on offense, as Arkansas had 13 turnovers and just 8 assists. A number of possessions ended with errant passes sailing out of bounds and confused looks all around. Sharing the ball has been a point of emphasis for the team in the last few weeks, and something Musselman was still frustrated with today.

“Disappointed in our ball movement,” Musselman said. “We had 165 passes when our goal is 200. I mean, I’m assuming 165 passes is an all-time low since I’ve been here, too.”

Auburn made a living on easy buckets against Arkansas, as it racked up 48 points in the paint compared to the Razorbacks' 18. Attacking the basket is something sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr. said the Hogs should have done better.

"I felt like they just, they didn’t really settle for threes," Menifield said after the game. "They attacked the paint like we should have done. I felt like we did too much settling, not trying to get into the paint and drawing fouls."

The Razorbacks only attempted 15 free throws against the Tigers, well below their season average of almost 28 per game. They were also wasteful with their limited opportunities from the charity stripe, as they shot just 53.3% from the line.

Despite many fans’ optimism for a turnaround based on the success of prior years, Musselman has consistently reiterated that this team has not shown any of the winning qualities of his other Arkansas squads.

“This team has not resembled what we’ve built the last four years from a competitive standpoint,” Musselman said. “I’ve coached a long time. I don’t remember a home game like this ever since I’ve been coaching.”

Musselman and the Razorbacks will look to right the ship on Wednesday as they travel to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC). The game is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU.