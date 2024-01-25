“We’re not shooting the ball,” head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. “Just go up and down [the box score]...you’ve got to make shots.”

Despite Ole Miss’ defensive ineptitudes, Arkansas was unable to get anything going throughout the night with its 14 team turnovers and two fastbreak points.

The Razorbacks’ offensive struggles continued as they shot just 33.3% from the field and 22.7% from behind the arc.

Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) fell victim to its fifth conference blowout loss in a 77-51 defeat to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday evening.

Following a quiet stretch of games, transfer guards Khalif Battle and Keyon Menifield Jr. both got extended playing time against the Rebels with limited effectiveness. The pair combined to shoot just 5-19 from the field, a number indicative of the entire team’s woes.

“Shooters are struggling shooting the ball,” Musselman said. “It’s not one particular player, it’s not one particular position. It’s all across the board. We’re getting out-played at every position right now.”

The Hogs were clearly missing the presence of leading scorer Tramon Mark, who was absent from the game due to a string of migraines throughout the week. Battle and junior forward Trevon Brazile also missed extended periods of tonight's game with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

“I think injuries allow other people to try to step up and garner more minutes,” Musselman said. “Every team goes through injuries. Every team goes through players in and out of the lineup. It allowed other people an opportunity to play.”

Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion was one of the players who was able to take advantage of his opportunities, as he scored 10 points on 3-6 shooting. Aside from some struggles on the defensive side of the ball, he was one of just two Razorbacks – alongside Battle – to reach double figures on the night.

"These guys are working but when the game hits opposition is outrebounding us, outshooting us, outscoring us," Musselman said. "Tonight rebounding. We did not have a rebound from the center spot. Not one defensive rebound. And we didn’t shoot it well. The only thing I know is keep working but not a good performance."

On the heels of another crushing loss, the Hogs have a daunting home matchup against No. 6 Kentucky (14-4, 4-2 SEC) this Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.