FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has officially hired its next pitching coach, naming Matt Hobbs as Wes Johnson's replacement Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement confirms last week's report by D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers that the Razorbacks would tab the Wake Forest assistant as just their third pitching coach during head coach Dave Van Horn's tenure.

“Arkansas is one of those places that has such a rich baseball history,” Hobbs said in a statement. “To have the opportunity to come here and work under someone like Dave Van Horn, it’s such an honor.

"Everyone speaks so highly of Coach Van Horn and of Arkansas, that I can’t wait to get started, get to know my new pitchers and get to work.”

Hobbs comes to Arkansas after a four-year stint with the Demon Deacons out of the ACC. Over that span, 12 pitchers were drafted out of Wake Forest, highlighted by 2018 first-round pick Griffin Roberts.

In 2017, Wake Forest set a school record with 559 strikeouts and came within a game of reaching the College World Series before losing to eventual national champion Florida in the super regionals. This season, the Demon Deacons averaged a school-record 9.15 strikeouts per nine innings. That ranked 29th nationally and was just behind Arkansas' rate (9.23).

“There’s always a short list of coaches out there that are on teams’ radars and Matt Hobbs is always on that list,” Van Horn said in a statement. “He’s very highly respected throughout all levels of baseball around the country.

"His reputation is that he’s an extremely hard worker, enjoys recruiting and he’s very innovative. Young pitchers want to play for him and learn under him. He’s done a tremendous job wherever he’s been and he’s all about development. Matt’s excited to be here, back in the Midwest and back in the SEC.”

Before arriving at Wake Forest, Hobbs spent three seasons as the pitching coach at his alma mater, Missouri. His stint with the Tigers included their first year in the SEC, when he helped Keaton Steele put together a first-team All-SEC performance and Rob Zastryzny become a second-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.

During his one season as the pitching coach at the University of San Francisco, Hobbs oversaw Kyle Zimmer's transition from a third baseman into a pitcher. Zimmer was eventually taken fifth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Prior to breaking into the Division I ranks with the Dons, he spent three years at UC San Diego (2007-09), two years at Santa Barbara City College (2005-06) and Chapman University (2004). He helped UC San Diego reach the DII College World Series in 2009.

Hobbs takes over for Johnson, who took the head pitching coach job for the Minnesota Twins earlier this month. In two seasons, Johnson's pitching staffs broke the UA single-season strikeouts record twice. He followed legendary assistant Dave Jorn.