Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 13:09:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Ole Miss preview: Defense

X97j0kqvcxwnzgllz7xf
Benito Jones is one of Ole Miss' top returning players on defense in 2018.
USA Today Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ole Miss week at HawgBeat resumes with a look at the Rebels’ defense…2017 record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)Head coach: Matt LukeDefensive coordinator: Wesley McGriffLuke is entering his second season as Ole Mi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}