BELLEVUE, Neb. – Barrett Loseke burst onto the national scene with a dominant performance against Texas Tech’s powerful offense in a midweek game back in April.

The Red Raiders, who get a rematch with Arkansas in the College World Series on Tuesday, mustered one run on four hits before the right-hander came out of the bullpen and shut them down.

He got the first batter he faced to ground into a double play and then struck out 10 of the next 12 batters in 4 2/3 perfect innings to earn his first save of the season.

“We were just looking for somebody to step it up and he did it,” head coach Dave Van Horn said after the Razorbacks’ practice Monday morning at Bellevue East High School. “To me, that’s really where I think everybody gained a lot of confidence in him.

“He’s always been confident, but the coaches saw what he could do, the players saw what he could do. That’s what we thought he could do – not necessarily strike out that many hitters, but just be one of our main guys. Ever since then, he’s helped solidify our pitching staff.”

Loseke went into that outing with a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 19 2/3 innings. In 12 appearances since then, he has a 1.30 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 27 2/3 innings.

Pitching coach Wes Johnson said the Texas Tech midweek game was the first time he saw Loseke pounding the inside of the plate and he’s continued to do so the last couple of months.

“I think in college baseball today, a lot of people don’t pitch in any more,” Johnson said. “Barrett does that really well. … When he got comfortable throwing in is when you started seeing him have some success and that’s what we have now.”

If he’s called upon out of the bullpen again, it won’t be Loseke’s first appearance in Omaha. He threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the middle of Arkansas’ 11-5 win over Texas on Sunday.

The outing was broken up by a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay, during which he played catch “with high intensity” every 15 minutes to stay loose. He was simulating warming up at the beginning of an inning and throwing a few pitches.

It was similar to a situation Loseke experienced during summer ball in 2016, when he threw a few pitches in a game and still came back after an hour-long delay, but on a much bigger stage.

Before the delay, he gave up a leadoff single to Kody Clemens to start the sixth, but then retired three straight batters. Following the delay, Loseke struck out a couple of batters sandwiched around a single. He quickly lost his command, though, issuing a two-out walk on four pitches and falling behind 2-0 to the next batter, prompting a pitching change.

“It kind of felt like I was in the seventh inning of a start, like pretty fatigued toward the end,” Loseke said. “Even though I hadn’t thrown a ton in the game, I had thrown a ton on the side.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Johnson said the Razorbacks likely wouldn’t have sent him back out after the delay, but they were preparing for the worst case scenario – scoring no more runs and leading only 5-2 heading to the seventh inning.

In that situation, having Loseke on the mound was Arkansas’ best option. Instead, the Razorbacks were able to comfortably pull him when he lost his command and put in younger pitchers like Kole Ramage, Bryce Bonnin and Cody Scroggins.

“It’s easy when we don’t know what’s going to happen after the day,” Johnson said. “If we fast forward and knew we were going to score 11 (runs), or get to 11, we probably don’t send him back out.”

Despite throwing 38 pitches, Loseke said he felt good the day after his outing and that he’d be available to pitch against Texas Tech if needed.

“It’s the College World Series, so sore muscles aren’t the end of the world,” Loseke said. “When you get in front of a crowd like that, the adrenaline gets pumping and you don’t feel as tired.”

When asked about his regular-season performance against the Red Raiders, Loseke downplayed its significance going into the winner’s bracket matchup if he’s called upon out of the bullpen again.

“I can draw back on that success, too, but I understand playing Texas Tech, it’s a different game tomorrow and it’s in the College World Series,” Loseke said. “Obviously (I’ll) try to repeat the success I had, but also stick to the game plan that I’ve always had.”

No Leg Rocking

One noticeable difference between Loseke’s outing against Texas Tech in April and his most recent appearances is the disappearance of his back leg rocking back and forth before throwing a pitch.

He later told reporters that he did it to activate his glutes, but it was also to help him get into a groove and get comfortable on the mound. In his latest outings, he said he hasn’t needed it based on situations.

“It’s more of a comfort thing, so if I’m starting or know if I’m going to be throwing an extended period of time, I can get more comfortable doing it,” Loseke said. “Coming out of the bullpen, I could be coming out with runners on or don’t know the situation, so it’s easier just to simplify it out of the stretch.”

Murphy Set to Start

Junior left-hander Kacey Murphy has given Arkansas a solid No. 2 starter behind Blaine Knight this season and he will get the ball at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Texas Tech.

In his last appearance, the Rogers, Ark., native lasted only 4 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits and four walks in a super regional loss to South Carolina. Van Horn said he expects Murphy to bounce back with a solid showing and Johnson echoed those sentiments.

“The biggest thing I’ve stressed with Kacey this week is to keep back to who you are,” Johnson said. “I thought last week he tried to nibble too much against South Carolina, trying to be too fine.

“Kacey’s really good when he’s attacking the strike zone with his fastball to both sides of the plate and throwing his breaking ball with conviction. When he does that, he has a lot of success, so we’ve really worked on that a lot between South Carolina and tomorrow.”

Even with that poor performance, Murphy enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-5 record, 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

Hogs’ Bullpen

Using young pitchers for the final 2 1/3 innings against Texas allowed Arkansas to preserve its bullpen. Jake Reindl and Matt Cronin – who along with Loseke form the Razorbacks’ “three-headed dragon” – will be fresh.

“We though about bringing Cronin in, no matter what the score was last night, to get him used to the field and the atmosphere, but we obviously shied away from it, because he can go three or four innings if we need him,” Johnson said. “For us, it’s good from a pitching standpoint, especially this time of year.”

Right-hander Isaiah Campbell, a redshirt sophomore expected to be Arkansas’ Game 3 starter, threw a light, low intensity bullpen session in Monday’s practice and Johnson wouldn’t rule out him coming in to pitch against Texas Tech.

“We’re not looking at who’s going to start Game 3,” Johnson said. “We’re going to do what we think we need to do to win the game we’re in. If that means using Isaiah tomorrow, we’ll use him.”

Tech Offense

Much like when they rolled into Baum Stadium a couple months ago, the Red Raiders have one of the most potent offenses in the country. They rank in the top five nationally in several key categories – including team batting average and scoring – and have a deep lineup with six starters hitting at least .314.

“Their offense is loaded with really strong type hitters, guys who can hit the ball over your head,” Van Horn said. “We’ll try to make sure we’ve got guys ready in the bullpen, because I feel like it’ll take four or five guys to try to handle them.”

However, Johnson said Arkansas’ pitching staff wouldn’t treat it any differently than the last several weeks, in which they’ve faced many of college baseball’s top offenses as a member of the SEC.

“We see high-powered offenses, in our mind, every weekend,” Johnson said. “We’ll be ready to go. We’re going to treat it just like any other weekend, not build it up too much.”

Considering how good Arkansas is at the plate as well, some experts project the game to be a high scoring affair. That was the case in April, but it ended up being a 5-1 game won by the Razorbacks.

“A lot of times when you see two teams like this going at it, you project a high-scoring game and sometimes you just get the opposite,” Van Horn said. “It’s one game; anything can happen.”

Tech Pitching

In its win over Florida, Texas Tech started Dylan Dusek – primarily a bullpen guy this season – and went with him for two innings before turning to its bullpen to finish out the game.

The Red Raiders used a similar strategy in their first game at the Lubbock Regional and Super Regional, but went with a more traditional starter in the following games.

Van Horn is unsure who the starter will be, but expects that to continue Tuesday.

“I don’t know how they’ll run in tomorrow,” Van Horn said. “I would think tomorrow – we’ll find out later today, I’m sure – they’ll probably go with a pitcher that pretty much starts and try to get as much as they can.”

Two right-handers appear to be the most likely options for Texas Tech: sophomore Caleb Kilian (9-2, 3.04 ERA) and junior Davis Martin (7-5, 4.50 ERA). Kilian has been the No. 2 guy in the postseason.

Arkansas Native

The second pitcher out of Texas Tech’s bullpen Sunday was Fort Smith, Ark., native Ty Harpenau. A junior right-hander who pitched at Southside High School, he pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks.

Van Horn said he recruited Harpenau out of high school, but Texas Tech offered him a better scholarship and he left the state.

“He went on a visit there and they offered him pretty good,” Van Horn said. “We made him an offer, but it wasn’t what he was looking for. … With Harpenau, he’s just a guy that got away. I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s had a lot of success.”

Harpenau, who threw 40 pitches against the Gators, owns a 7-2 record with a 3.38 ERA in 56 innings this season. He also leads the team with 26 appearances – all out of the bullpen – and four saves.