OMAHA, Neb. – When he was a youngster playing baseball in Olathe, Kan., Isaiah Campbell’s team made the three-hour trip north for a tournament in Omaha. It was then that he decided he wanted to return and play on a much bigger stage.

The right-hander will finally get that opportunity when he takes the mound at 7 p.m. Friday with a chance to send Arkansas to the College World Series championship series.

“I’ve been waiting for this since I got to Arkansas,” Campbell said. “It’s what I came here for, to pitch in a College World Series. I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself. Just go out there, be myself and let the results take care of themselves.”

Although he was available to pitch out of the bullpen in the Razorbacks’ first two games in Omaha, it will be Campbell’s first appearance since throwing four innings against South Carolina in the super regional on June 11.

After lasting only three batters in his regional appearance, he bounced back by striking out five batters and allowing only two earned runs on four hits and two walks.

“I think the super regional start was more about, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong. I can pitch,’” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “Just a lot of want-to there, I guess, so to speak.

“He attacked it. He didn’t pitch timid. I think in a couple of other starts, he was a little nervous and timid and wasn’t letting it go and didn’t command much.”

The stakes were higher in the super regional because it was Game 3 of a best-of-three series, but Campbell said he didn’t feel any pressure. Instead, he thrived off the energy from his teammates and fans at Baum Stadium.

“I just got to the field and I felt really comfortable in the locker room,” Campbell said. “The whole locker room vibe and dugout vibe was just comfortable, like we should be there and we knew we were going to win the game, so we all just kind of fed off that.”

Ideally, Campbell will be able to give Arkansas three or four innings Friday, Van Horn said, but he isn’t concerned with that number as much as he is with him attacking the start with the same mentality as he did against the Gamecocks.

The coaches told him beforehand to approach it with a closer’s mentality and treat each inning like it was his last instead of worrying about lasting deep into the game.

“Just give us what you’ve got,” Van Horn said. “If it’s two or three (innings), that’s fine. If it’s five, that’s even better, but don’t hold anything back because you’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to last X amount of innings.’”

Projected to be the Razorbacks’ ace going into the 2017 season, Campbell missed virtually the entire year with an injury. He was expected to be a No. 2 guy behind Blaine Knight this season, but it has been an up-and-down year for him.

Campbell is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 16 appearances – 15 of which have been starts. One of his biggest struggles has been his command, as he also has 28 walks in 62 1/3 innings. That is nearly one free pass every two innings, so pounding the strike zone is a key to his success Friday night.

“If I’m throwing strikes, I’ll be good. When I kind of get in trouble this year, it’s been walking guys, multiple guys in an inning, so if I can just stay confident and stay in the strike zone, I think it’ll be pretty good.”

Despite his inconsistencies throughout the season, Campbell’s teammates still have confidence that he can give them what they need, especially after his outing in the super regional.

“I saw a guy that got on the mound and had a plan and a mission and he fulfilled that mission,” second baseman Carson Shaddy said. “He’s had his struggles this year, just like everybody else. It’s part of baseball, but I see a guy that’s going to come out and be a warrior for us.”

Pitching Plans

With so many days off between games at the College World Series, some fans speculated that Arkansas might try to bring back Knight to pitch Friday’s game.

However, that idea doesn’t appear to have been seriously considered by the Razorbacks’ coaching staff. If anything, he could be available out of the bullpen, but it is much more likely that he would pitch Saturday’s “if necessary” game.

“He needs a little more rest,” Van Horn said. “If we were in dire straits, then we might just say, ‘Give us a couple of innings’…piece it together, but (Campbell) deserves to pitch. He pitched good in the super regional. He’s the freshest arm. He’s one of our best arms. It’s his time.”

Van Horn also said he doesn’t plan on using Kacey Murphy, who threw 80 pitches in 4 2/3 innings as Wednesday’s starter, at all Friday, but Barrett Loseke is “close” to being ready again.

Loseke has already thrown 77 pitches in 4 2/3 innings in Arkansas’ first two games, including 41 pitches against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Everyone else would be available for Friday, including the lone member of the “three-headed dragon” who has yet to pitch in Omaha, right-hander Jake Reindl.

Wait and See

Arkansas does not know whom it will face in the semifinals yet, as Florida and Texas Tech are playing an elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday for that right. That winner must beat the Razorbacks twice to move on, while one loss ends their season and sends Arkansas to the championship series.

Because both teams are familiar opponents, Van Horn said he might go to the game and watch it as a casual observer, but he already knows both teams well enough to make scouting unnecessary.

“I’m not going to go scout them,” Van Horn said. “I’m not going to be taking a bunch of notes. More mental notes than anything, but I don’t know if I’ll stay the whole game.”

The Razorbacks have won both of their previous matchups with Texas Tech, including a 7-4 victory Wednesday to remain undefeated in Omaha, and split four games with Florida – losing two of three games in the regular season and winning once at the SEC Tournament.

Campbell has only faced the Gators and it didn’t go well. He failed to record an out in the second inning and was charged with six runs – five earned – on four hits and four walks.

“I haven’t thought about the last start and how it went,” Campbell said. “I’m just ready for tomorrow and if we face Florida, I’m going to be excited. If we face Tech, I’m going to be just as excited.”

The rest of the team has a similar sentiment because they have seen both clubs and know they can beat them if they take care of business.

“We’re not really worried about what team we play,” center fielder Dominic Fletcher said. “We’re mostly worried about ourselves. If we play our game, then we’ll end up winning.”

Campbell Comments on Draft

The MLB Draft was earlier this month and 11 Arkansas players were selected in the 40-round event. The biggest wildcard of the bunch is Campbell, who was taken in the 24th round by the Los Angeles Angels.

He is in a position much like Knight was last season as a draft-eligible sophomore – because he redshirted in 2017 – who would still have bargaining power to get a large signing bonus even if he returned to college next season.

Van Horn has said he believes Campbell will come back for his junior year in 2019 and could be a guy the Razorbacks build their staff around. For the first time since being drafted, Campbell commented on it following Arkansas’ practice at Creighton on Thursday.

“Being a sophomore, I know I have leverage and stuff,” Campbell said. “I had a number that I gave to all the teams and I wasn’t going to come off of it. I’m glad the Angels drafted me, but I’m just looking forward to tomorrow right now.”

Shutting Down Tech

Texas Tech has one of the most explosive lineups in the country, with six starters hitting above .300 and two others hitting at least .285, but Arkansas has shut it down both times the teams have squared off this season.

In 63 at bats against the Razorbacks, the Red Raiders have only 10 hits – good for a .159 batting average – and have struck out 49.2 percent of the time. Against all other opponents, they are hitting .313 and have struck out only 20.1 percent of the time.

“They know that’s one of the best offenses in the country and they really stepped up their game,” Shaddy said. “They’ve come out and haven’t given them anything.”

Campbell hasn’t pitched against Texas Tech, but if that is who he faces Friday, he is confident he’ll also have success because of the preparation by pitching coach Wes Johnson.

“They have a good offense, but we just execute our game plan that we’ve had,” Campbell said. “Johnson does a really good job with video and getting a game plan and we’ve just gone out there – Loseke, Murphy, Cronin – they’ve all just gone out there and executed.”

Mr. June

Jared Gates is still swinging the bat well in the postseason, following up his three-hit performance against Texas with a home run against Texas Tech.

In this year’s NCAA Tournament, he is 10 for 29 (.345) with two home runs. Including the SEC Tournament and last year, Gates has a career postseason batting average of .344 and slugging percentage of .623.

Both of those are much higher than his career regular-season numbers: .217 batting average and .372 slugging percentage. That makes Arkansas’ already deep lineup even deeper.

“We’re getting some good production from the first base spot and that’s huge, when you’ve got a guy that is starting to be feared by pitchers and they’re understanding that he can take balls and put them out of the park,” Shaddy said. “It just adds another person to the lineup.”

One reason Van Horn and the Razorbacks are so happy to see him having success as a senior is because of how much they love him as a person and a teammate.

“They’re always pulling for him because he doesn’t say much,” Van Horn said. “He’s never negative; he’s never complaining about not getting to play or it’s not going good.

“Even the body language was good when he wasn’t playing. So I think for him to get it going to help us has been extra special, just to his teammates and obviously on the scoreboard it’s been big.”

SEC’s Strength

During the short bus ride to Creighton for practice, Van Horn said he and the coaches were talking about how it wasn’t much of a surprise that three of the final teams remaining in the College World Series are from the SEC.

The conference got 10 teams into the field, with four receiving top-eight national seeds. Only two of those – Arkansas and Florida – made it to Omaha, but others came up just short.

“There’s a couple others in our league that could have been here, too, if they just find a way to get through or they weren’t matched up against each other,” Van Horn said. “It was a plus, plus year talent wise and team wise in the SEC.”

Mississippi State sits in the driver’s seat on the opposite side of the bracket, having won its first two games. It needs to beat Oregon State to reach the championship series.

The Bulldogs needed a late-season surge, which included a sweep of the Razorbacks in Starkville, Miss., just to make the field and have since won several games in dramatic fashion.

“I guess if you weren’t sitting in the stands watching it, just because you looked at their overall record, you’re thinking, ‘We just got beat by the worst team in the Western division of the SEC,’” Van Horn said when asked about the regular-season sweep at Mississippi State. “We didn’t see it that way. We saw a team that was preseason ranked pretty good and was a good team and they got it going at home.”

Cowboy

Other than the grand slam he hit himself at the SEC Tournament, all school-record 97 home runs hit by Arkansas this season have ended with Hunter Wilson has slamming a Hog hat onto his teammates heads.

He doesn’t play much – with only 46 at bats in 30 appearances – but the redshirt junior has been an important part of the team all season.

“His personality is just so vibrant,” Shaddy said. “He’s not afraid to be embarrassed. I don’t think he can be embarrassed.

“He means so much to this team. He keeps us loose and he’s always making us laugh. He’s just a great friend and that’s a guy I’ll talk to the rest of my life, for sure.”