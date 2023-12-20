Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach Eric Musselman is well-oriented with the chemistry issues brought on by adding so many new faces to a roster every offseason.

During Musselman's tenure with the Hogs, it's become a well-known expectation that Arkansas will have some sort of an adjustment period as guys become acclimated to each other. Part of that has to do with practice habits.

Typically, teams with new players struggle with figuring out defined roles. That can lead to poor practices which in turn hurts game performance. Musselman's Arkansas teams have usually still won games despite that.

The 2023-24 version of the Razorbacks is different, though. A group riddled with experienced players is practicing unsurprisingly well, but it hasn't translated to the court as much as it needs to.

"We’ve had great practices," Musselman said Wednesday. "I don’t think I’ve talked to you guys much at all about this team not having good practices, or this team not having good shoot-arounds. They’ve actually been as good a team as any team we’ve had."

Through 11 games, the Hogs sit with a 7-4 overall record shortly before conference play begins on Jan. 6. If Arkansas is going to turn things around, it will have to replicate its strong practices under the bright lights.

"They’ve got to figure out and we have to figure out the chemistry on the floor," Musselman said. "You know most of the teams it’s off-floor, practice, we don’t have any of that. Where it really counts between the lines is what we’ve got to get better at. The practices go smooth and the shoot-arounds go great.

"They know all the questions when we quiz them on personnel. They’ve got to figure out once they hit the floor how we can play better basketball as does our staff have to figure it out."

Musselman has been in the coaching world since 1989. In that time he's been part of mutliple NBA organizations and college basketball programs. The chemistry issues plauging this Arkansas team are a first for him, though.

"I’m learning on the fly, because our practices are good," Musselman said. "Work ethic is good in practice. We’ve just got to carry over what we do behind closed doors onto the floor."

With a game against Abilene Christian on Thursday, Musselman has altered the Razorbacks' daily schedule to include two-a-day practices, which seems to be going well.

"We’ve been doing morning defense, come back in the afternoon and do offense, much like an NBA training camp many years ago," Musselman said. "We haven’t gone … the time frame hasn’t been long. Like an hour and 35 minutes each practice. Yesterday we went only about 45 minutes for the offense.

"We’’ll go this morning and then we’ll come back this evening and just do shooting, which will be non-coach related. Just the guys at Bud Walton get shots up for 20-30 minutes."

Arkansas will face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) inside Bud Walton Arena on Thursday. The game is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.