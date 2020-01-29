ATLANTA — Jacorrei Turner took one visit to Arkansas, and before he even stepped foot in Fayetteville, he knew he wanted to be a Razorback.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound athlete at Woodward Academy will sign with Arkansas next week to make things official. His recruitment started and ended so quickly when it comes to Arkansas that many Razorback fans may not know a lot about how it all happened or what they are getting in Turner.

He took a few minutes to sit down with Rivals.com earlier this week to discuss his love for Arkansas, new head coach Sam Pittman, his ability on the field and more.