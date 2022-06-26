OV Recap: Pittman Pulling Out All the Stops for Four-Star Robert Stafford

The Razorback staff is hopeful that the third time is the charm for Eau Gallie (Fla.) four-star Robert Stafford.

After visiting twice previously, most recently in January for Junior Days, Stafford opted to cap off his summer tour with an official visit to Fayetteville. As well as refreshing his memory, he says he saw a new side of the Natural State, one that is "my type of environment."

“It went great, it’s home," Stafford said. "I’ve been here three times so they’ve been recruiting me for a long time so I’m just showing the love back."