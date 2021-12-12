Arkansas closed out official visit season with a short trip to campus from its most recent commitment in the 2022 class.

Fayetteville four-star wideout Isaiah Sategna took advantage of his last official visit this weekend. Though he was met with all the fanfare to be expected from the Razorbacks, it's safe to say that he knew his way around the Hill.

"It was weird going onto a visit that you're pretty familiar with, but I mean it was a visit and I loved it and this is why I picked Arkansas," Sategna said.