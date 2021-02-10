HawgBeat - Over 20 offers for 2023 DB Ethan Nation

He is a name to know, and one you will be hearing a lot about in the coming months.

Nation is a 6-foot, 165 pound sophomore that had eight interceptions in the fall and he has already been offered by two dozen schools.

THE SITUATION: Some states didn't get to play football in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the state of Georgia did, and multiple players benefitted from that. One is Ethan Nation , a 2023 cornerback at Roswell High.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It feels good to have the offers coming in, and what is shows me is that all my hard work and dedication is paying off," said Nation. "I know I still have a lot to work on, I have a lot to get better at, and I will keep working to improve my skills at cornerback.

"I did not think it was going to take off this quick, so the amount of offers I have gotten does surprise me. I know this is what I was working for, and I had a feeling it would happen at some point, but it happening this soon did come as somewhat of a shock to me and my family.

"It is early, and communication is hard for guys in my class because we can't text and all that, but I have talked to a lot of coaches that have offered me. I am trying to call some each week, we set up some calls and things like that. It has been great getting to speak to some coaches and start to get to know them.

"When coaches offer, they talk to me about how they like my ball skills, my play recognition, how I can play man and zone, and things like that. I have been getting good feedback from them, so that has been nice.

"All the offers I have gotten are from great schools, but being from Alabama, and Auburn being a school I watched growing up does make that offer pretty special. Getting an offer from Auburn means a lot. I have been to a lot of games, and it was always fun to go there. I have been to the Iron Bowl, I saw Cam Newton play, and I have a lot of memories about them growing up.

"I live in Georgia now, and a lot of people around here are Georgia fans, so that was a big offer for me too. Georgia is a top 10 school, they recruit well, and I like how Kirby Smart played defensive back. I want to learn more about Georgia.

"Schools like Oregon, Arkansas, Maryland, UAB and Penn State are some of the schools that have jumped out to me as far as our conversations go. What made my talks with those schools stand out are how their coaches talk to me, and get to know me more like a regular person, and not just recruiting. It is more about me, my every day life and getting to know me.

"I am looking forward to building relationships with coaches, being able to visit different schools, getting to know different people and things like that. I am excited about all of it really."