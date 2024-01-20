In the first half, the big-man foursome of Trevon Brazile, Jalen Graham, Chandler Lawson and Makhi Mitchell couldn't hold serve defensively. The Gamecocks scored 14 points in the paint, collected six offensive rebounds and shot 6-10 on layups.

Coming off their first SEC win of the season against Texas A&M, the Hoop Hogs failed to generate anything in the paint on either side of the court in their 77-64 loss to South Carolina on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Whether you believe that Arkansas failed to add a big-time paint presence through the transfer portal during the offseason or it just chose not to, one things seems to be clear: it was a mistake.

Things weren't much better offensively, either, especially for Preseason All-SEC First Team forward Brazile. His three total points and three shot attempts in the game is unacceptable for an Arkansas team looking to grab momentum after an 0-3 start in conference play.

"I mean, you got to run the floor," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "Again, getting open is a problem. Not pointing any one guy out but you got to get open, you got to curl, you got to slash from the weak side. There’s a whole bunch of stuff and then we got to see guys when that happens."

Despite being without starting guard Myles Stute, the Gamecocks didn't struggle to score thanks in large part to forward B.J. Mack. The former Wofford transfer consistently found ways to back down Arkansas' paint defenders for easy buckets. Mack finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-10 shooting and nine rebounds.

"We know who their shooters are," Musselman said. "We knew BJ Mack… I mean, we talked about it. They’re all assigned a color on the strength of shooting ability. So you’ve got to be able to guard. I mean, we played zone, we played switch pick-and-roll, we tried everything tonight.

"And none of it was successful. And it’s not going to be successful unless everybody’s connected, everybody’s communicating on the floor. Doesn’t matter if you play zone, play man, trap… So again, that’s the toughness, the effort. All that stuff’s got to improve."

In the end, South Carolina finished with 38 paint points, eight offensive rebounds, 14 layups and three wide-open dunks. On top of that, Brazile, Lawson, Graham and Mitchell combined for 11 points on 6-13 shooting. Brazile also finished with a team-worst plus-minus of minus-16.

With the team in disarray, Musselman will have to work fast to get the Razorbacks back in postseason contention. Based on the lack of effort against the Gamecocks, it's going to take a Herculean effort.

"Yeah, just, you know, used to having really competitive groups that are super connected," Musselman said. "So we’ve got to try to help this group as much as we can moving forward."

Up next, Arkansas will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 2-2 SEC) on Wednesday. The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ESPNU.