Arkansas Razorbacks offensive line coach Eric Mateos is only a few months into his job in Fayetteville, but he’s hot on the recruiting trail in the class of 2025.

Two four-star offensive linemen — Connor Carty and Logan Schram — announced Thursday that they have plans to be in Arkansas for official visits from May 31 to June 2.

Both prospects hail from the state of Texas, Carty is from Prosper — near the Dallas area — while Schram is further south in Boerne, which is near the San Antonio area.

It should come as no surprise that Arkansas is recruiting the state of Texas given Mateos’ previous stop at Baylor, especially considering the lack of offensive linemen from the Lone Star State the Hogs have gotten in recent years.

In the four recruiting classes Sam Pittman has put together at Arkansas, only one offensive lineman has come from Texas in three-star Bogata native Cole Carson.