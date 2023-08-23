It's not often you see an SEC starting offensive lineman as young as Arkansas’ Patrick Kutas, who just turned 19-years-old.

The talented sophomore right tackle from Memphis can play multiple positions, something defensive end John Morgan III mentioned Tuesday.

"With Patrick and the whole offensive line, it's really fluid," Morgan said. "It's a rotation and they can all play multiple positions, as you probably know. You've seen Patrick play tackle, guard, center, stuff like that."

"I feel like it's good to have versatility because you never know how the season goes. He could always slide into both spots. It's tough sledding coming from the ACC and now playing in the SEC it's bigger, faster, stronger tackles. He's probably one of the best."

There's a lot of learning to do for a guy like Kutas, who will be tasked with facing defensive linemen much older and battle-tested than him. It hasn't always been easy him, as he struggled a bit during the Razorbacks' first scrimmage of fall camp while he continued to get comfortable transitioning from being primarily an interior offensive lineman last year to tackle.

"It was an odd transition," Kutas said. "You’re so used to the interior and having help from everybody, not being on the island as you are as an offensive tackle. So that was definitely hard to get used to."

"And just footwork, hands, eyes, communication — you’re the one getting the play call and you’ve got to echo it down the whole line, so you’re kind of the head of everything besides the center."

They say that practice makes perfect, and with more practice under his belt, Kutas feels the process of moving positions has been smooth.

"There was a curve there definitely, but I think with Coach Kennedy and Coach Pittman always there for us and always getting us in the film room, technique on the field, just drilling the little things, it's been smooth," Kutas said. "The older guys, a lot of experience on the inside and they've definitely made that transition smoother."

According to Kutas, moving to right tackle wasn't much of a conversation for the 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman.

"It was more of an opportunity for me," Kutas said. "Obviously I attacked that opportunity. It’s an opportunity to run with the 1s, get to play, so it was no question."

Kutas knows that some of the guys on the offensive line have something to prove and he isn't afraid of the challenge.

"We’re just a young group on the outside," Kutas said. "Having these experienced guys just tells a lot that they don’t move the older guys out. They trust us as the younger guys to play out there."

Kutas and the Razorbacks have nine more practices ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.