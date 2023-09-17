On an evening when just about everything seemed to go wrong for Arkansas, things got even worse on the Razorbacks' final drive of a 38-31 loss against BYU.

Even with all of the mishaps, missed assignments and just plain bad decisions, the Hogs had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game with less than two minutes to go.

Down 38-31 with 1:55 to play on a brisk evening in Fayetteville in front of the eighth-largest crowd at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, quarterback KJ Jefferson and the Razorback offense trotted onto the field to try and do something they've practiced over and over.

It should've been just an easy two-minute drill to score and send the game to overtime, but following back-to-back first downs, left tackle Andrew Chamblee drew the Razorbacks' 10th penalty of the game on a holding call. The next play resulted in a false start on redshirt senior captain Brady Latham

"We just weren't moving our feet," head coach Sam Pittman said of his offensive line. "We were getting on edge. They bulled us a lot of the game. Then when you set for the bull sometimes you're susceptible to the inside move and that's what happened. We were holding."

Three plays later, the Razorbacks were within striking distance at the BYU 16-yard line. Then came Latham's third fourth quarter penalty on a hold. The final play of the game resulted in a pass completed by Jefferson to right guard Josh Braun, which was illegal touching for the team's 14th penalty of the game.

"We all knew we should’ve won that game," receiver Isaiah Sategna said. "I feel like penalties is one of the things that kind of hurt us. (Pittman) was just telling us we need to play smarter ball. We played hard, so we’ve just got to clean up our mistakes."

Those penalties totaled 125 yards against Arkansas and six of them came in the fourth quarter. It's hard enough to beat a team like BYU straight up, but when you have so many self-inflicted wounds, it's nearly impossible.

"We've got a lot of things to clean up," Pittman said. "They exposed us a little bit with their pass rush. Not necessarily bringing extras, just with their ends. Certainly, the penalties, we've got to get a handle on that."

Penalties were even killing the Razorbacks early on in the loss to the Cougars. While driving down the field in the first quarter, tight end Luke Hasz caught an 8-yard pass on 3rd-and-9, but the freshman was flagged for offensive pass interference though the penalty looked like it could've been for targeting on the defense.

The next play resulted in a 7-yard sack to KJ Jefferson and then Max Fletcher shanked a 10-yard punt on 4th-and-32. On BYU's first play of the next drive, it scored on a 45-yard run from LJ Martin to tie the game at 14-14.

"It was tough for our offense because once we were getting momentum and getting our tempo and playing fast like we usually do, then a penalty would stop our momentum and we’d have to slow everything down just to get set back up and move the ball back," running back AJ Green said. "That just kills our momentum, like I said. When we’re able to just run the ball and get down, run the next play, throw the ball out, get down, run the next play, it kills teams because they never have enough time to get set up and know what’s coming and be prepared for it."

Arguably the biggest penalty came with 6:47 on the clock in the fourth quarter. Arkansas was lining up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 34-yard line, but Latham had a false start and the Hogs ended up punting the ball away.

"We were going to go for it," Pittman said. "The only problem there was if we got for it there and don't make it, the game is over. I did have the three timeouts, so that was the conversation that we had. Dan (Enos) thought we could get it.

"We were very, very concerned about running the sneak because they were jumping into Bear. They had the guards and the center. It's easy to say that you've got a big quarterback and you can go get a first down, but they're in Bear and plugging A gaps, so they basically have five guys in there to your three. But yeah, we jumped offsides on that one."

Penalties weren't the deciding factor in the game, but they certainly didn't help. For example, after forcing a fumble in BYU territory in the second quarter, the Arkansas defense went into the end zone to celebrate, but was flagged for excessive celebration.

According to Pittman, the flag was thrown because Arkansas' players were trying to celebrate in stands. The following video says otherwise.