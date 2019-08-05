The Razorback defense was all over the offense with takeaways in the spring and they proved they'll probably get right back to it this fall camp today at practice three. Team leader Scoota Harris got things going with a pick on Ben Hicks' first series of the day and then Jalen Catalon did the same to John Stephen Jones.

Check out photos of the defense today along with photos of the coaches and some of the offense:

