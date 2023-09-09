FAYETTEVILLE — Following a 29-27 loss at Missouri to end the 2022 regular season, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said his team was out-physicaled in the loss to the Tigers. That same thing happened to the Hogs in the first half of a 28-6 win over Kent State on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Just a week removed from giving up 723 total yards and 56 points to Central Florida, Kent State held Arkansas to just 105 total yards of offense and 14 points in the first half. Seven of those points came on a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown from linebacker Antonio Grier.

"Well, I want to give Kent State a lot of credit," Pittman said after Saturday's win over the Golden Flashes. "To do what happened to them last week and then to come back and play the way they did, I want to give them a lot of credit. They had a nice game plan of trying to control the clock, letting it run down and things of that nature.

"We had nine drives all day. They were very physical. I thought they out-physicaled us in the first half. But congratulations to them. I told coach (Kenni Burns) after the game the score was much closer than 28-6 I felt like and that he did a wonderful job with his team."

Being out-physicaled by Missouri — an SEC rival — is one thing, but to be out-physicaled in any way by a Kent State team that lost nearly every starter from a year ago is simply unacceptable.

Arkansas came back and pulled away in the second half courtesy of quarterback KJ Jefferson having to run the ball way more than he should against a team of the caliber of Kent State. The Razorbacks' offensive line was once again pushed around by a lesser opponent, causing the third-year starting quarterback to make plays happen on his own.

"We had runs in specifically for KJ, but most of them were short-yardage type situations," Pittman said. "We were ready for that, just obviously we didn't want to have to go to that if that makes sense. We were missing blocks. Any type of movement bothered us."

Pittman went on to say it's "frustrating" right now for the players and coaches with the lack of running the ball consistently. An offensive line coach by trade, Pittman has two veterans on the offensive line in Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer, but the rest are his recruits and they just aren't getting enough push through the first two games.

"There's a lot of reasons why we're not dominating the line of scrimmage like we have before and some of it has to do with we're just not moving the line of scrimmage up front like we have in the past," Pittman said. "We're just not moving them. I do think this with the RPO's on the back end of it like we saw last week you're not going to get as many in the box and that kind of stuff. But it's not that.

"We're not knocking them off the football right now. We're not blocking particularly well on the edge. We're just not blocking particularly well period. AJ (Green) got in a little bit of a groove there at the end and (Rashod Dubinion), but we're just not a real physical football team."

On the defensive side of the ball, the Razorbacks once again had a solid game. Kent State averaged less than one yard per carry in the run game and it totaled just 26 rush yards in the contest.

Even with veteran defensive backs Dwight McGlothern (turf toe) and Malik Chavis (hand) not playing Saturday, the secondary also fared well. Still, Pittman was frustrated with the way the Golden Flashes moved the ball at times.

"They haven't scored many points on us, but I was frustrated at half because we couldn't get off the field," Pittman said. "We weren't giving up points, but there was very much time -- the game plan was going exactly like they wanted it to go, minus scoring a lot of points."

The reality is, the Hogs have played two games against lesser opponents and they have two wins. Now the focus turns to a much more talented BYU squad that will come to town next week and there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

"I’m trying to find more than 22 guys," Pittman said. "I know who we have as the starters. I’m trying to find out how many guys can we win with. And we’ve had the greatest opportunity in America to do that with Western Carolina and Kent State. And we’re 2-0.

"I’m trying to find out who we can win with in the SEC. I’m not concerned about BYU and because we played three corners and four linebackers and all that. I think we’re helping our football team for SEC play."

Arkansas and BYU will meet next Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for a 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.