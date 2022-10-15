After not scoring more than 26 points in a game over the past three outings, the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense exploded for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday.

During the three-game losing streak, Arkansas' offense struggled to start fast and end games with points. That was not the case Saturday as the Hogs scored 31 points in the first half and 21 in the second half to keep the Cougars in fight-back mode for most of the game.

The 52-point afternoon came after head coach Sam Pittman told offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to open up the offense this week.

"I told (Briles) all week, I said, ‘Let’s just open it up. Open it up and throw the ball on first down and throw the ball to the middle of the field,'" Pittman said. "That’s where we thought they might be weak … not weak — but that we could complete some passes."

Pittman went on to say that the Hogs put all of their eggs in the basket of beating BYU. After a three-game losing streak, he and the team viewed the game as a must-win.

"I know it didn’t have anything to do with SEC standings, I’m not saying that, but had everything to do with confidence that we needed," Pittman said. "Everything. To beat a team on the road like BYU, that should help us. But yeah, we put all the eggs in this basket and fortunately it worked this time."

The commitment to beating BYU worked out extremely well for the offense, which was led by KJ Jefferson, who returned as Arkansas' quarterback after missing last week's game against Mississippi State with a head injury. Jefferson was 29-40 with 367 passing yards and a career-high five touchdowns through the air.

Jefferson was incredible on third downs against the Cougars. He was 10-12 with 153 yards and three touchdowns on third downs. No play was bigger than when he shook off defenders and completed a 36-yard pass to tight end Trey Knox on third-and-11 late in the second quarter.

"Really proud of KJ," Pittman said. "The third-down play before half, I have no idea how he got out of that and how he made that play. That was another, probably the second biggest play of the game."