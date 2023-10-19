It’s been over a month — 33 days, to be exact — since the Razorbacks have played a football game on their home field.

On top of the struggles of playing away from home, which have been exacerbated by a five-game losing streak, the inability to host recruits could have a negative effect on the 2024 Arkansas recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 21 in the nation according to Rivals.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said during his press conference Wednesday the coaching staff is relying on the relationships they’ve built to keep the class together during the tough road stretch.

“I talked to the staff about what kind of job they’ve done,” Pittman said. “Albeit, we’ve played some really good football teams as well, but we haven’t won. Usually with that, if you don’t have a keen relationship, a great relationship with the kids and the family, a lot of times you’ll lose a guy or two and things of that nature. We have not. I think that says something about that relationship building type guys and the belief in the coaches — that we’ve been able to keep these guys.”

Pittman also used the analogy of a romantic relationship to describe how time away from the recruits could impact the class.

“In order to keep your girlfriend, and you don’t see her for weeks and she’s had the chance to see this guy, this guy and this guy, she’s going to leave you, unless you’re whoever Elvis Presley or whoever,” Pittman said. “So we’ve got to get them here. We’re trying to get them here, but we’ve got to get back with them and get around them. But I commend our coaching staff, and the kids that are staying with us because they’re loyal with the belief they have in the football program. But it is hard. It’s really hard, so I’m glad that they’ve stayed with us and we can’t wait to see them on Saturday.”

The environment on Saturday looks to be a rowdy one, as it’s homecoming on top of being the first home game in a long time. That should help the Razorbacks on the field, but it’s also something that should affect the recruits.

“I don’t know if it has much more to do than are they going to have a crowd that’s going to affect the game,” Pittman said. “Most of the time in the SEC, probably 90-plus percent of the time, the answer is yes, including at the University of Arkansas. So we need that crowd to help us win, which I believe 100% that they will and they can. And then the other one is it’s going to be a big deal of how our fans receive our kids. Our recruits are going to be looking at that as well. So I anticipate a lot of great things happening on Saturday.”

So far, HawgBeat has confirmed five current commits who will be on campus:

- 2024 four-star quarterback KJ Jackson

-2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell

- 2024 three-star offensive lineman Kobe Branham

- 2025 three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson

- 2025 safety Marcus Wimberly

Another 2025 prospect, Rivals250 four-star athlete Jay’len Mosley, will be in attendance. He has yet to report an offer from the Razorbacks, but told HawgBeat he’s “hoping it will come this weekend.”

As gameday draws closer, HawgBeat will continue to confirm the recruits who will be on campus. Stay tuned for the latest.