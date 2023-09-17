FAYETTEVILLE — There's no way around it, Arkansas had some head-scratching play calls in Saturday's 38-31 loss to BYU.

The offense overall didn't perform poorly, at least according to the box score. In total, the team put up 31 points and 424 yards of total offense — 247 through the air on 177 on the ground. It's worth noting just 21 of the points came on offense, though.

But it was the fourth-down play calling that had some fans scratching their heads. Head coach Sam Pittman tried to offer an explanation for one of his fourth-down choices after the game.

One play Pittman referred to came midway through the third quarter, with the Hogs up 31-21. Arkansas was at midfield and faced 4th-and-inches, and opted to run a slow-developing play out of the shotgun. The handoff to running back Rashod Dubinion went nowhere, setting BYU up for a field goal on their next drive.

"I went for it, and obviously we didn't (get it)," Pittman said.

Pittman also commented on a fourth-down play call that never actually materialized. Late in the fourth quarter, Arkansas found itself at its own 34-yard line down 38-31. A false start penalty on left guard Brady Latham turned a 4th-and-1 into a 4th-and-6, and the team opted to punt.

Again, Arkansas came out lined up in the shotgun despite having a 247-pound quarterback in KJ Jefferson who could line up under center and push.

"We were going to go for it," Pittman said. "The only problem there was if we got for it there and don't make it, the game is over. I did have the three timeouts, so that was the conversation that we had. Dan thought we could get it.

"We were very, very concerned about running the (quarterback) sneak because they were jumping into Bear. They had the guards and the center. It's easy to say that you've got a big quarterback and you can go get a first down, but they're in Bear and plugging A gaps, so they basically have five guys in there to your three. But yeah, we jumped offsides on that one."

Arkansas did convert one fourth down on the final drive of the game thanks to a 21-yard pass from Jefferson to tight end Luke Hasz on fourth-and-18.

Defensive end Landon Jackson said after the game regardless of fourth-down conversions, it's on the defense to handle any of the momentum the opposition gets.

"When they get momentum, we have to kill it," Jackson said. "That’s what our defensive coaches stress to us. There are going to be ups and downs of the game, and whenever they’re up we have to bring them right back down. We can’t let them keep blowing up their positivities, because that’s how a team gets momentum.

"I mean, at this level of football it’s a game of momentum, so we’ve got to kill it. We were up by 10. We’ve got to score more. We’ve got to stop them when they get the ball back. Man, we’ve got to capitalize on their mistakes."

The toughest stretch of the season starts next week for the Razorbacks, as they will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers. That game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.