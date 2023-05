When most hear the words "Arkansas" and "transfer portal," they immediately think about Eric Musselman and how well he's utilized the portal since arriving in Fayetteville.

Sure, the portal has played a large role in Musselman leading three straight teams to the Sweet 16. Heck, Dave Van Horn utilized the transfer portal heavily after the 2022 season and he has the Diamond Hogs at first place in the SEC and No. 2 in the nation with one weekend left in the regular season.

What about Sam Pittman?