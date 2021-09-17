Pittman, players won't let Georgia Southern become a 'trap game'

FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn’t long after Arkansas’ demolition of Texas that most of the fan base’s attention turned to the Sept. 25 showdown with Texas A&M.

However, before the Razorbacks head to AT&T Stadium and try to snap their nine-game losing streak against the Aggies, they must host Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt for a final non-conference tune-up.

Coming off an emotional win the week before and with arguably the program’s biggest game since the Bobby Petrino era looming, it is easy to classify this week’s matchup as a classic “trap game.”

Head coach Sam Pittman dismissed those concerns earlier this week, though, pointing to how well Arkansas handled success in his first season.

“To be honest with you, I'm not one bit concerned about it and I'm not going to talk about it a lot,” Pittman said. “Our kids could have gotten the big head after Mississippi State, but they didn't. They played a good game against Auburn, that (controversial ending) happened, they came back and beat Ole Miss.

“We have proven in the past we can just flush whatever success, or however bad it may be, we can flush it and go to the next week. I believe that is what we will do.”

To make sure his team doesn't overlook the Eagles, Pittman said he showed them a few clips of teams coming off big wins who then lost to unranked teams the following week.

Although the dominant win over the Longhorns was discussed on social media, message boards and sports talk radio shows well into the week, it seems like Pittman’s message has been well received by the team and the Razorbacks have turned the page.

"We treat it as the game is over,” safety Joe Foucha said. “We won that game last week, so we're more focused on what is coming for us Saturday, and that is Georgia Southern."

Arkansas is now 2-0 for the first time since winning its first three games of 2016. That season, it failed to win consecutive games the rest of the year and blew massive leads in its final two games to finish 7-6.

That is something the Razorbacks are looking to prevent from happening again five years later.

“Yes that was a big win for us, but we have bigger goals,” linebacker Bumper Pool said. “I think that was just one step towards reaching our goals, so we have to put last week away and lock into this next game because it is the most important one.”

While it didn’t seem to suffer any hangovers last season, that was against a 10-game, all-SEC schedule and Arkansas was an underdog in each game.

Pittman acknowledged this week that getting up for a game against the likes of Georgia Southern isn’t quite the same. That was on display in Week 1, when the Razorbacks trailed Rice 17-7 in the third quarter before rattling off 31 straight points.

“We’ve already proven we weren’t ready to play against Rice,” Pittman said. “Obviously it wasn’t easy for us to get our team prepared and ready for that, because we didn’t play any good - at least offensively - in that game for at least two and a half quarters.

“We certainly have looked back at that in the mirror. … I learned a lot, I hope, from the Rice game, and certainly hope that doesn’t happen to us on Saturday.”

Arkansas opened as an 18-point favorite, but that spread has grown to 23.5 throughout the week, according to VegasInsider.com.

Not only are the Razorbacks expected to win Saturday, but they’re expected to take care of business handedly. They understand that if they don’t - or worse, slip up and lose - the win over Texas and the upcoming game against Texas A&M become much less significant.

“At the end of the day, it’s one game,” left tackle Myron Cunningham said. “If we come out against Georgia Southern and we lay an egg, everyone is going to be talking about that more than they are Texas.”

Kickoff between Arkansas and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.