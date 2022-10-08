Arkansas has been bit by the injury bug all season, but it bit especially hard this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman revealed after last Saturday's Alabama game that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a head injury against the Crimson Tide.

Jefferson has been in all team meetings this week and was present for the Monday and Tuesday practices, though he did not participate.

Pittman said if Jefferson practiced Wednesday, he would be on the plane for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

"We do have a rule that you have to participate in practice on Wednesday in order to travel to the game," Pittman said. "So that will check that box. So I can tell you he’s going to be on the plane, you know. Assuming that I don’t get from here that he’s not going to practice at all.

Pittman revealed on his weekly radio show, "Sam Pittman Live", that Jefferson did practice Wednesday and the official team Twitter account posted an image of Jefferson traveling Friday.