Pittman provides latest on KJ Jefferson's injury status
Arkansas has been bit by the injury bug all season, but it bit especially hard this week.
Head coach Sam Pittman revealed after last Saturday's Alabama game that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a head injury against the Crimson Tide.
Jefferson has been in all team meetings this week and was present for the Monday and Tuesday practices, though he did not participate.
Pittman said if Jefferson practiced Wednesday, he would be on the plane for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
"We do have a rule that you have to participate in practice on Wednesday in order to travel to the game," Pittman said. "So that will check that box. So I can tell you he’s going to be on the plane, you know. Assuming that I don’t get from here that he’s not going to practice at all.
Pittman revealed on his weekly radio show, "Sam Pittman Live", that Jefferson did practice Wednesday and the official team Twitter account posted an image of Jefferson traveling Friday.
Pittman was asked Monday if Jefferson was in concussion protocol, and he replied with "I didn't say that." He did reveal that Jefferson was dealing with "mild symptoms" and that held him out of participating in practice for at least two days.
Though the cut-off is Wednesday for an injured player, the player does not have to be a full-participant, they just have to participate at some capacity during practice.
"To be honest with you, it just has everything to do with whether he’s going to travel or not," Pittman said. "They have to do something."
In the event that Jefferson is unable to play against Mississippi State, backup Cade Fortin will start in his place. Pittman did mention on the SEC Teleconference that he could see the Hogs using both Fortin and Malik Hornsby at quarterback.
"I think there’s a real possibility that we would do that," Pittman said. "Certainly we would go with a hot hand, I would say. But in our game plan, there’s certainly opportunities for both of those kids to play if KJ can’t."
The Hogs and Bulldogs will meet at 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.