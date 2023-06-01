The college football landscape has changed. With the introduction of athletes being able to profit on their Name, Image and Likeness, coupled with the transfer portal, it feels like college athletics as a whole is vastly different than it was even just three years ago.

The transfer portal in particular is something Arkansas has both benefited and suffered from in recent years. During the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, this week, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman gave his thoughts on what needs to be done to fix the current state of college football in regards to NIL.

“Well, I think Congress is going to have to step in and help us with NIL,” Pittman told reporters. “I don’t think anybody can, because we’ve got to combine. Because different states have different rules. At some point, we’ve got to combine so we can figure some of this out.”

Since the end of the 2022 season, Arkansas has dipped into the transfer portal to fill key positions of need ahead of next season. But Pittman thinks there needs to be some reform in that area as well.

“I think the portal is open too often and too long,” Pittman said. “I think a kid knows whether he’s going to transfer or not. I don’t think he needs 45 days to figure it out. I would go for a two-week window and you either get in or you stay with your program. I think that’s fair to the kids. I’m not looking for fairness to the coaches, I’m looking for fairness to both.”

Right now, the transfer portal is open for a 45-day window that starts in December following the end of the college football season, as well as a 15-day period after spring practices. In the first transfer portal window, the Hogs lost over 20 scholarship athletes from their roster, and there are always rumors of tampering from other programs.

With the lack of oversight from the NCAA, though, the lines are somewhat blurred when it comes to defining exactly what tampering is.

"I think it all goes back to whatever your definition (of tampering) is," Pittman said. "Is calling a high school coach and saying, ‘Hey, is Jimmy going to go in the portal?’ Is that tampering? Well, by definition it is. Calling the kid himself, it is. Things of that nature.

"I guess it’s hard to prove. I just call coaches. If I feel like it’s happening to us, I call them. However, once you make that call, it’s already too late because the kid’s already gone. So I don’t know how you stop that one either."