Known best for his prowess as an offensive line coach, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Tuesday that he likes what he's seeing from the Razorback offensive linemen this spring.

After losing three starters — Ricky Stromberg, Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones — from last year's group, Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy are still shifting things around to find the right front five. Returning starters Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham will be with the 1s, but the other three have been different guys rotating in and out more often than not through six practices.

"You know, we’re moving that quite a little bit," Pittman said. "Ty’Kieast (Crawford) and (Andrew) Chamblee and (Patrick) Kutas. We’ve worked Kutas with the 1s quite a little bit, those three with the 1st quite a little bit. But (Joshua) Braun has been a big-time addition to us.

"You talked about Brady and Beaux and that would be the other guys — Kutas, Crawford and Chamblee. And I’ll tell you a guy I like is (Josh) Street, as well. We feel like we’re eight or nine right there."

Limmer is slotting in as the starting center after being right guard last season, and Latham seems to be staying at his left guard spot, though he has also seen time at tackle.

One of the regulars slotting in at tackle is redshirt sophomore Devon Manuel, who is 6-feet-9-inches tall and 310 pounds. Pittman said he's liked what Manuel has shown so far, and he also praised senior Ty'Kieast Crawford, who could slot in at guard or tackle.

"Devon Manuel is a guy that I think had a good first five practices," Pittman said. "And Ty’Kieast Crawford is a guy that can play either position for us. We’re certainly trying to give him an opportunity to start for us, which he’s doing a good job."

The other names mentioned include Florida transfer Joshua Braun, who is 6-foot-6, 341 pounds. Braun told HawgBeat in December that he was recruited to play guard in Fayetteville, and that has been the case so far this spring.

Redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee is a strong candidate for a tackle spot at 6-feet-6-inches, 303 pounds. Sophomore Patrick Kutas serves as an option for backup center and he can also play some guard. Redshirt freshman E'Marion Harris saw some action at guard in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas in January, and he's been slotting in as a tackle most of the time this spring.

While Pittman said they are confident in eight or nine guys so far, he doesn't want to start nailing down the starting five and potentially forcing a guy who is left out of the starting group into the transfer portal.

"Part of it is, the damn portal opens up April 15, too," Pittman said. "You start setting deadlines on who is 1 and all of that in spring ball and you start getting guys going in the portal. They don’t feel like they have a chance to win that position.

"So, we don’t really need to know who that is...We’d practice 1s, 2s and combos where it would be maybe your best…your quarterback is out or your left tackle is out or your center is out and then you play with those guys to build confidence around their teammates around them. But we’re kind of doing that everyday."

Pittman added that he's told the position coaches to have somebody new in the starting lineup every single day at their position. Arkansas' seventh practice of the spring will be held on Thursday and the team will hold a closed scrimmage on Saturday.