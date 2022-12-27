MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is very familiar with the storyline surrounding Kansas. He knows the Jayhawks are itching to play in Wednesday's Liberty Bowl, their first postseason appearance in 14 years.

The head Hog addressed the media Tuesday, acknowledging Kansas’ “freaking great” head coach Lance Leipold and the job he has done to resurrect the program.

“Going into a Kansas and having success? That takes a ball coach,” Pittman said. “I just admire him. I admire him as a man, and I’m looking forward to going out there and competing.”

As much praise as Pittman had to offer the Jayhawks, though, he made it clear that he and the Razorbacks are excited about the motivated opponent in the upcoming Liberty Bowl, rather than dreading it.

“They’re excited,” Pittman said. “They’re going to be ready, but hell, two teams can be excited. I know we are.”

Leipold clearly shares a very similar balance of excitement and respect for Pittman and the Razorbacks, who made national headlines in 2021, just as the Jayhawks did this year.

“They burst on the scene a year ago, and many things that we’d like to emulate within our situation and formula of playing good, solid football on both sides,” Leipold said.

Wednesday’s game has a little extra motivation for Pittman and his family, who have no shortage of ties to the state of Kansas. He played at Pittsburg State, secured his first head coaching job at Hutchinson Community College and served as the Jayhawks’ offensive line coach.

His wife Jamie is a native of Pittsburg, too, creating some friendly banter at home over the holiday break.

“You go home at Christmas, and you hear either ‘KU’s gonna stomp you,’ or ‘You can’t let ‘em beat us, I’ve gotta live up here,’” Pittman said. “Well, I’m glad you said (that), I didn’t really wanna win until I heard that. I mean, come on.”

With so many departures via the transfer portal and the NFL draft, fans have concerns that the Razorbacks could have a tough time integrating second- and third-stringers into the rotation.

Pittman, however, does not. He shut down any talk of a “new Arkansas,” expressing confidence in the players he and his staff still have.

“Everybody that’s here has been on our team has been here all year,” Pittman said. “So it’s not a new team that we’re going to run out there with. It’s our team. We’re not making any excuses, none. We’ve got enough good players on our football team that we can go out and win a football game, and that’s the expectation we have and the players have.”

The 64th Liberty Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN and stream live on the ESPN app.