PODCAST | In the Left Lane: Colorado State Week
Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson break down Colorado State for Arkansas's week three redemption game, discuss first impressions of new starting QB Nick Starkel, give predictions and lots more.
You can find all 25+ pieces of game week content including the depth chart, stat comparisons and top storylines in the Colorado State week headquarters.
