As news spilled out Wednesday of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles likely moving on to take the same position at TCU, it is time to take a look at potential candidates for Head Hog Sam Pittman to fill the open spot with.

Pittman has already replaced former defensive coordinator Barry Odom with co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. He also filled the open tight ends coach spot left by Dowell Loggains with former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

Though those were all important hires, and Pittman also has to fill a defensive assistant role left by former cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, none is more important than filling the offense coordinator role, which Briles excelled at.

Arkansas' offense ranked 35th nationally in points per game (32.5) and 16th in total yards (471.4) last season. The Hogs' 6,128 total yards of offense this season was the second most in a single season in program history (the 2010 team had 6,273). The team's 471.4 total yards of offense per game ranked second in school history and the 6.37 yards per play is tied with the 2021 team for fifth best in the team's record book.

Replacing that type of output will be tough, but here are some names that could potentially get the job done: