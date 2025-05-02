Potential transfer portal targets for Arkansas football

The Arkansas football team concluded spring practice a couple of weeks ago and is now on the prowl in the transfer portal to add more talent ahead of the season.

The spring window for the transfer portal is now closed for undergraduate transfers, but Arkansas was aggressive and brought in seven scholarship players: Stanford cornerback Julian Neal, Maine safety Shakur Smalls, Troy pass-rusher Phillip Lee, Kent State linebacker Trent Whalen, Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson, Pittsburgh wide receiver Andy Jean and Texas-Permian Basin (D2) defensive lineman Frank Mulipola.

That said, the Hogs still have needs. The wide receiver room leaves a little to be desired, and even with the defensive additions, depth questions need to be answered.

HawgBeat takes a look at several players that would make sense for Arkansas to pursue before the team starts fall camp in August...