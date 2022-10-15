Pregame HQ: Arkansas at BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Cougars get set to take the field at 2:30 p.m. CT inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. BYU headquarters.
Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Cougars:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
