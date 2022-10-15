FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Cougars get set to take the field at 2:30 p.m. CT inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. BYU headquarters.

Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Cougars: