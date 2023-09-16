Pregame HQ: Arkansas vs BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — As the Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars get set to take the field at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. BYU headquarters.
Check out all the articles and videos from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Cougars:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
