Preps Preview: Marquee Matchup + Arkansas' commits schedule, Oct. 14
With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.
As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.
HawgBeat Marquee Matchup
This week's Marquee Matchup takes us just up the road to Bentonville High School as offensive line commit Joey Su'a's 5-1 Tigers are set to host the 4-2 Fayetteville Bulldogs.
The 5.7-three-star has made quire the name for himself since moving to the Naural State in the summer of his junior year, and he's remained the model of consistency as Arkansas' third addition to the '23 class.
Though Bentonville dropped a game against Conway early on, they're well on their way to a 7A-West title.
Meanwhile, Fayetteville comes in at a strong 4-2 after two close losses as one of the Tigers' biggest challenges to date. Since former Arkansas QB Casey Dick took charge in 2019, the Bulldogs have found themselves in contention for the 7A-West crown, and despite zero FBS offerees, they find themselves in a dogfight for first place in the division.
You'll be able to find full coverage over on my Twitter, @TraderRivals, or a highlight/video interview over at the HawgBeat.com YouTube channel.
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Stream
|
Lely (Fla.)
|
Naples (Fla.)
Isaiah Augustave (23)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Columbia (Ga.)
|
Eagle's Landing Christian (Ga.)
RJ Johnson (7)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Woodlawn (Ala.)
|
Gardendale (Ala.)
Dallas Young (1)
|
7 p.m.
|
Leeds (Ala.)
|
Moody (Ala.)
Davion Dozier (4)
|
7 p.m.
|
Shades Valley (Ala.)
|
Pinson Valley (Ala.)
TJ Metcalf (2)
|
7 p.m.
|
Nashville (Ark.)
|
Ashdown (Ark.)
Shamar Easter (7)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Fayetteville (Ark.)
|
Bentonville (Ark.)
Joey Su'a (54)
|
7 p.m.
|
North Little Rock (Ark.)
Quincy Rhodes (44)
|
Jonesboro (Ark.)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Edwardsville (Ill.)
|
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Paris Patterson (70)
|
7 p.m.
|
Tonganoxie (Kan.)
|
Eudora (Kan.)
Jaden Hamm (17)
|
7 p.m.
|
Clinton (Miss.)
|
Oxford (Miss.)
Alex Sanford (0)
|
7 p.m.
|
Broken Arrow (Okla.)
|
Bixby (Okla.)
Luke Hasz (5)
Dylan Hasz (8)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Micah Tease (3)
|
Grant (Okla.)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Flower Mound (Texas)
|
Hebron (Texas)
Carson Dean (5)
|
7 p.m.
|
Klein Collins (Texas)
|
Klein Forest (Texas)
Brad Spence (4)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
Mansfield (Texas
Kaleb James (99)
|
Duncanville (Texas)
|
7 p.m.
|
McKinney (Texas)
Christian Ford (13)
|
Allen (Texas)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a