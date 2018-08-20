Four of Arkansas' 2018 opponents are included in the preseason AP top-25 poll.

Alabama (Oct. 6) checks in at No. 1 for the third straight year, joining Oklahoma from 1985-87 as just the second team to achieve the feat. The other opponents are No. 9 Auburn (Sept. 22), No. 18 Mississippi State (Nov. 17) and No. 25 LSU (Nov. 10).

Only one team from the SEC East cracked the top 25: reigning SEC Champion and national runner-up Georgia is No. 3.

Clemson (No. 2), Wisconsin (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) round out the top five. Here are a few other preseason AP poll tidbits, followed by the complete top 25...

~This is the third straight year Arkansas has not been in the preseason AP poll. The Razorbacks' last appearance in the preseason rankings came in 2015, when they were No. 18.

~Over the last 11 seasons (2007-17), an average of 9.5 teams in the preseason AP poll finished the year unranked.

~An additional 19 teams received votes. The top two vote-getters outside of the top 25 were both from the SEC: South Carolina and Florida. Texas A&M, which plays Arkansas on Sept. 29, is No. 33. Kentucky was one of three teams to receive just one vote, meaning nine of the 14 SEC teams received at least one vote in the preseason poll.

~Arkansas State was one of the three teams to receive one vote in the preseason poll.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (42 first-place votes) - 1,505 points

2. Clemson (18) - 1,476

3. Georgia - 1,350

4. Wisconsin (1) - 1,271

5. Ohio State - 1,256

6. Washington - 1,215

7. Oklahoma - 1,173

8. Miami (Fla.) - 1,027

9. Auburn - 1,013

10. Penn State - 1,012

11. Michigan State - 877

12. Notre Dame - 804

13. Stanford - 778

14. Michigan - 773

15. USC - 543

16. TCU - 533

17. West Virginia - 511

18. Mississippi State - 450

19. Florida State - 384

20. Virginia Tech - 351

21. UCF - 312

22. Boise State - 292

23. Texas - 216

24. Oregon - 148

25. LSU - 106

Receiving votes: South Carolina (96), Florida (68), Utah (60), Oklahoma State (51), FAU (38), Arizona (28), North Carolina State (22), Texas A&M (21), Boston College (18), Northwestern (13), Kansas State (10), Iowa State (8), Houston (6), Memphis (3), Troy (2), Iowa (2), Kentucky (1), Arkansas State (1), Fresno State (1)